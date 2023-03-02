Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cluster Munitions: Nigeria Ratifies Global Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The remnants of a 9M27K-series cluster munition rocket after it deployed its submunitions in the Maram camp for the displaced near the village of Kafr Jales in the Idlib governorate, northwestern Syria, on November 6, 2022. © 2022 Syria Civil Defence (Washington, DC) – Nigeria ratified the international Convention on Cluster Munitions on February 28, 2023, becoming the 111th country to do so, Human Rights Watch said today. “Nigeria’s decision to join the cluster munitions ban shows that countries can play an important role in stigmatizing these heinous weapons, which…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
