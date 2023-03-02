Why prey animals often see threats where there are none – and how it costs them
By Leah Gray, PhD in Conservation Science, University of Aberdeen
Mike Webster, Lecturer, School of Biology, University of St Andrews
For a nervous horror fan, an evening watching HBO’s hit post-apocalyptic television show The Last of Us might be followed by a restless night under the duvet. The silhouette of a coat slung over the back of a chair or even the screeching of a cat in the garden will cause a spike of adrenaline.
Animals are primed to be wary through natural selection rather than scary television shows, but like humans, they often make mistakes when watching out for threats.
Identifying stealthy predators is already a difficult task. From the perspective of a songbird, a harmless crow flying…
© The Conversation
