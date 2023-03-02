Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Race and erasure: why the world’s other humanitarian crises don’t see the same response as Ukraine

By Ritesh Shah, Senior Lecturer in Education, University of Auckland
Share this article
The treatment of Ukrainian refugees exposes a humanitarian double standard that has channelled vital funding away from equally deserving crises.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Georgia: Authorities Should Reconsider Mikheil Saakashvili’s Release on Medical Grounds
~ Georgia: Reconsider Mikheil Saakashvili’s Release on Medical Grounds
~ Israel is facing twin existential crises – what is Benjamin Netanyahu doing to solve them?
~ Curious Kids: why don't grown-ups play like kids?
~ Criminalization of Wet’suwet’en land defenders
~ Unprotected by Labor Law, Child Farmworkers Risk Health and Lives
~ Right to development can save world from ‘destructive spiral’: Türk
~ A more hawkish China policy? 5 takeaways from House committee's inaugural hearing on confronting Beijing
~ Curious Kids: What happens to your brain if you don't get enough sleep?
~ The Antarctic ice sheet is melting. And this is bad news for humanity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter