Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Authorities Should Reconsider Mikheil Saakashvili’s Release on Medical Grounds

By Amnesty International
Georgian authorities are denying former President Mikheil Saakashvili adequate medical care, putting him at grave risk of death, permanent disability or other irreversible damage to his health, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities have yet to respond to concerns the organizations outlined in a joint letter to the Georgian Ministry of […] The post Georgia: Authorities Should Reconsider Mikheil Saakashvili’s Release on Medical Grounds appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


