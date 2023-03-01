Tolerance.ca
A more hawkish China policy? 5 takeaways from House committee's inaugural hearing on confronting Beijing

By Michael Beckley, Associate Professor of Political Science, Tufts University
In a rare show of bipartisanship, Republican and Democratic House members put on a united front as they probed how to respond to the perceived growing threat of China.

The inaugural hearing of the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party comes at a delicate time – amid concerns in the U.S. over Chinese…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
