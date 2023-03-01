Tolerance.ca
Curious Kids: What happens to your brain if you don't get enough sleep?

By Olave Krigolson, Professor, Neuroscience, University of Victoria
We live in a world where we frequently do not get enough sleep, but we need sleep if our brains are going to stay healthy and function efficiently.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
