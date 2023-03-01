Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Canada: UN Special Rapporteur’s visit must shift ‘glacial progress’ on Indigenous rights

By Amnesty International
The Canadian government is facing new calls to stop violating the rights of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people as UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous Peoples Francisco Calí Tzay kicks off his 10-day visit to Canada. Calí Tzay and his delegation will tour Canada from March 1 to March 10. The Special […] The post Canada: UN Special Rapporteur’s visit must shift ‘glacial progress’ on Indigenous rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


