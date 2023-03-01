Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Insulin Manufacturer to Finally Lower Prices in the US

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Eli Lilly insulin, Humalog, September 13, 2019.  © 2019 Simon Dawson/Reuters Following years of pressure, United States-based drug manufacturer Eli Lilly and Company announced today that it would lower the prices for its most commonly prescribed insulin products by 70 percent and automatically cap out-of-pocket costs for their insulin products at US$35 at participating retail pharmacies. While a positive step forward, today’s announcement does not address the regulatory failures that allowed Eli Lilly to price its products high enough to undermine human rights. Around…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada: UN Special Rapporteur’s visit must shift ‘glacial progress’ on Indigenous rights
~ How signals from your body could be making you anxious
~ Joy is good for your body and your mind – three ways to feel it more often
~ It's not just weddings – how celebrating small wins and unconventional milestones can bring joy
~ Ukraine war is blurring the lines between Nato and the EU on defence policy
~ Ambition, corruption and guerilla gardening: Eleanor Catton's Birnam Wood is a horror story for our time
~ Interviews with journalists can seem daunting – but new research shows 80% of subjects report a positive experience
~ Empires of ice: how Edmund Hillary’s Antarctic adventure 65 years ago helped loosen NZ’s colonial ties to Britain
~ From deadly jaws and enormous strength to mushroom farming, Ant-Man is only tapping into a portion of the real superpowers of ants
~ How to avoid annoying your kids and getting 'stressed by proxy' during exam season
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter