Human Rights Observatory

How signals from your body could be making you anxious

By Jennifer Murphy, Lecturer in Psychology, Royal Holloway University of London
Geoff Bird, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Oxford
Kiera Louise Adams, PhD Candidate of Experimental Psychology, University of Oxford
Where do emotions come from? This is a question that has interested scientists for centuries. Most of us would agree that when we experience an emotion, there is often a change in our body. We might be aware of our heart beating very fast when watching a scary film, or notice breathing heavily after a big argument.

As far back as the 1880s, it was theorised that physical changes in the body - such as a racing heart beat - would be sufficient to trigger an emotional experience. Though over the past 150 years, this…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
