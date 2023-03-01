Joy is good for your body and your mind – three ways to feel it more often
By Jolanta Burke, Senior Lecturer, Centre for Positive Psychology and Health, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Padraic J. Dunne, Lecturer, Centre of Positive Psychology and Health, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Joy is an emotion experienced by many but understood by few. It’s usually mistaken for happiness, yet is unique in its impact on both our mind and body.
You can listen to more articles from The Conversation, narrated by Noa, here.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 1st 2023