Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joy is good for your body and your mind – three ways to feel it more often

By Jolanta Burke, Senior Lecturer, Centre for Positive Psychology and Health, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Padraic J. Dunne, Lecturer, Centre of Positive Psychology and Health, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Share this article
Joy is an emotion experienced by many but understood by few. It’s usually mistaken for happiness, yet is unique in its impact on both our mind and body.

You can listen to more articles from The Conversation, narrated by Noa, here.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How signals from your body could be making you anxious
~ It's not just weddings – how celebrating small wins and unconventional milestones can bring joy
~ Ukraine war is blurring the lines between Nato and the EU on defence policy
~ Ambition, corruption and guerilla gardening: Eleanor Catton's Birnam Wood is a horror story for our time
~ Interviews with journalists can seem daunting – but new research shows 80% of subjects report a positive experience
~ Empires of ice: how Edmund Hillary’s Antarctic adventure 65 years ago helped loosen NZ’s colonial ties to Britain
~ From deadly jaws and enormous strength to mushroom farming, Ant-Man is only tapping into a portion of the real superpowers of ants
~ How to avoid annoying your kids and getting 'stressed by proxy' during exam season
~ We can't keep putting apartment residents' waste in the too hard basket
~ Amid a worsening refugee crisis, public support is high in both Australia and NZ to accept more Rohingya
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter