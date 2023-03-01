We can't keep putting apartment residents' waste in the too hard basket
By Bhavna Middha, Research Fellow, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Ralph Horne, Deputy Pro Vice Chancellor, Research & Innovation, College of Design & Social Context, RMIT University, RMIT University
Apartments have lower waste recycling rates than houses, which means the growing numbers of apartment dwellers could add to Australia’s waste management crisis. But there are solutions to the problem.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 1st 2023