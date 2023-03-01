Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When does clinical depression become an emergency? 4 questions answered

By John B. Williamson, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Neuroscience, University of Florida
Share this article
Sen. John Fetterman’s admission to a hospital for mental health treatment has set off an important national discussion about the need to reduce stigmas around mental illness.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bile acids and gut microbes could potentially treat multiple sclerosis, according to new research in mice
~ How Frances Willard shaped feminism by leading the 19th-century temperance movement
~ Should we bring back the dodo? De-extinction is a feel-good story, but these high-tech replacements aren’t really ‘resurrecting’ species
~ Sibling aggression and abuse go beyond rivalry – bullying within a family can have lifelong repercussions
~ Student debt cancellation program in jeopardy as Supreme Court justices hear arguments
~ I've spent 5 years researching the heroic life of Black musician Graham Jackson, but teaching his story could be illegal under laws in Florida and North Dakota
~ A history of Zambia's green policies shows why environment and development must go hand in hand
~ Sex work in South Africa: why both buying and selling should be legal
~ How Lithuania is spearheading EU and NATO efforts facing Russia
~ Look to cities, but past their mayors, for new climate solutions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter