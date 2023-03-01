Sibling aggression and abuse go beyond rivalry – bullying within a family can have lifelong repercussions
By Corinna Jenkins Tucker, Senior Project Director, Sibling Aggression and Abuse Research and Advocacy Initiative (SAARA) at the Crimes Against Children Center, University of New Hampshire
Tanya Rouleau Whitworth, Research Scientist at the Crimes against Children Research Center, University of New Hampshire
All brothers and sisters have tensions or disagreements from time to time as they jockey for position in the family. But when one sibling victimizes another, there can be serious and ongoing harms.
- Wednesday, March 1st 2023