Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sex work in South Africa: why both buying and selling should be legal

By Marlise Richter, Research fellow, African Centre for Migration & Society, University of the Witwatersrand
Monique Huysamen, Senior Research Associate in Sexual and Reproductive health, Manchester Metropolitan University
Share this article
It is illegal to buy or sell sex in South Africa. But this may soon be a thing of the past if a recently published draft bill to decriminalise sex work is passed. Researchers and activists Marlise Richter and Monique Huysamen set out what’s in the new law, what’s good about it and what still needs work.

What’s envisaged under the proposed new law?


If the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Bill 2022 is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bile acids and gut microbes could potentially treat multiple sclerosis, according to new research in mice
~ How Frances Willard shaped feminism by leading the 19th-century temperance movement
~ Should we bring back the dodo? De-extinction is a feel-good story, but these high-tech replacements aren’t really ‘resurrecting’ species
~ When does clinical depression become an emergency? 4 questions answered
~ Sibling aggression and abuse go beyond rivalry – bullying within a family can have lifelong repercussions
~ Student debt cancellation program in jeopardy as Supreme Court justices hear arguments
~ I've spent 5 years researching the heroic life of Black musician Graham Jackson, but teaching his story could be illegal under laws in Florida and North Dakota
~ A history of Zambia's green policies shows why environment and development must go hand in hand
~ How Lithuania is spearheading EU and NATO efforts facing Russia
~ Look to cities, but past their mayors, for new climate solutions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter