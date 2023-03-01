Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hilma af Klint, a painter at the forefront of abstraction

By Haizea Barcenilla, Profesora de Historia del Arte, Universidad del País Vasco / Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea
The work of the Swedish artist Hilma af Klimt is considered the first manifestation of abstraction. But it has not always been part of the artistic canon. Even she believed that she painted something too advanced for her time.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
