Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Frontex Director Offers Chance for Reform

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image New Executive Director of the European Border and Coast Guard (FRONTEX) Hans Leijtens attends a press conference at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on January 19, 2023. © 2023 Monasse T/Sipa USA via AP Photo The new executive director at the European Union’s border agency, Frontex, should address the agency’s grave failings and ensure it puts respect for human rights front and center. Human Rights Watch sent a letter to new Executive Director Hans Leijtens on his first day in office, urging him to reform Frontex and ensure its operations are aligned with its…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bile acids and gut microbes could potentially treat multiple sclerosis, according to new research in mice
~ How Frances Willard shaped feminism by leading the 19th-century temperance movement
~ Should we bring back the dodo? De-extinction is a feel-good story, but these high-tech replacements aren’t really ‘resurrecting’ species
~ When does clinical depression become an emergency? 4 questions answered
~ Sibling aggression and abuse go beyond rivalry – bullying within a family can have lifelong repercussions
~ Student debt cancellation program in jeopardy as Supreme Court justices hear arguments
~ I've spent 5 years researching the heroic life of Black musician Graham Jackson, but teaching his story could be illegal under laws in Florida and North Dakota
~ A history of Zambia's green policies shows why environment and development must go hand in hand
~ Sex work in South Africa: why both buying and selling should be legal
~ How Lithuania is spearheading EU and NATO efforts facing Russia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter