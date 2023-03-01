Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Recent pay rises suggest that collective bargaining may be on the way back

By Sian Moore, Professor in Employment Relations and Human Resource Management, University of Greenwich
London bus drivers working for transport company Abellio recently negotiated an 18% pay rise following industrial action organised by the trade union Unite. Such success shows the impact that collective bargaining can have on the pay negotiation process. Other unions that have recently paused industrial action to return to the negotiating…The Conversation


