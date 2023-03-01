Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Chinua Achebe to Toyin Falola – 5 essential books Nigeria's new president should read

By Olayinka Oyegbile, Journalist and Communications scholar, Trinity University, Lagos
Not many African political leaders are known to have publicly declared their love of reading. US president Barack Obama popularised the idea of a recommended reading list and he still shares his annual choice.

As a communications scholar and a book reviewer, I made a short list of essential reads for Nigeria’s new president. My selection…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
