Human Rights Observatory

Writing is a 'questionable business', but what to make of John Hughes, one of the most prolific plagiarists in literary history?

By Dan Dixon, Adjunct Lecturer, University of Sydney
In June of last year, the Guardian revealed that John Hughes’ Miles Franklin-longlisted novel The Dogs contained material lifted from The Unwomanly Face of War, a book by Nobel Prize-winning Belarusian journalist Svetlana Alexievich. When approached about this, Hughes apologised for the transgression, describing the plagiarism as unintentional.

Before long, it was found that The Dogs contained material taken from…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
