Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Political instability and damage to infrastructure: how climate change could undermine Australia’s national security

By Tobias Ide, Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Murdoch University
Share this article
For many Australians, the impacts of climate change on wellbeing are distressingly clear.

Floods have recently caused massive damage in many parts of the country, while the 2019/2020 Black Summer bushfires are still seared in our memories.

Climate change will increase the frequency and intensity of such floods and fires, along with droughts, heatwaves and coastal erosion.

Read more: Farm…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Migrant children in the UK are going missing from care – here’s how to protect them
~ ChatGPT: how to prevent it becoming a nightmare for professional writers
~ Saudi Arabia and sport: a strategic gamble aiming for economic, political and social goals
~ How sport became the new religion – a 200-year story of society's 'great conversion'
~ Inflation still the 'defining challenge' as Australia's economic activity slows
~ Syria: From the jaws of death to the embrace of fate
~ Myanmar: New shipments of aviation fuel revealed despite the military’s war crimes
~ FIFA annual congress to discuss remedies for World Cup human rights abuses
~ Writing is a 'questionable business', but what to make of John Hughes, one of the most prolific plagiarists in literary history?
~ A Voice to Parliament will not give 'special treatment' to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians. Here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS