Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ChatGPT: how to prevent it becoming a nightmare for professional writers

By Peter Bloom, Professor of Management, University of Essex
Pasi Ahonen, Senior Lecturer in Management and Marketing, University of Essex
Nearly half of white-collar professionals have tried using ChatGPT to help with their work, according to a recent survey of more than 10,000 people at blue chips such as Google, JP Morgan and McKinsey. That’s staggering, considering the AI chatbot was only released to the public in November. It’s potentially very exciting for the future of work, but it also brings serious risks.

ChatGPT and other imminent…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
