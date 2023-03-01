Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia and sport: a strategic gamble aiming for economic, political and social goals

By Simon Chadwick, Professor of Sport and Geopolitical Economy, SKEMA Business School
Boxing purists may argue over the sporting value of a fight between a reality TV star and a former YouTube prankster. But the commercial value of the massively hyped event in February 2023 was clear for both the contestants (Tommy Fury and Jake Paul shared a prize purse worth over US$13 million (£10.7 million) and the country which staged it – Saudi Arabia.

For while Qatar’s hosting of the Fifa men’s World Cup grabbed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
