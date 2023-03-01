Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inflation still the 'defining challenge' as Australia's economic activity slows

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
Australia has recovered better than most from the COVID pandemic. As measured by gross domestic product (GDP), the economy is now 7% larger than it was before the pandemic.

Over 2022, the economy expanded by 2.7% – more than any of the seven largest advanced economies, and more than twice the average growth rate in the OECD.

That’s the good news from the latest national…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
