Human Rights Observatory

Move over, honeybees: Aussie native bees steal the show with unique social and foraging behaviours

By James B. Dorey, Adjunct Associate Professor, Flinders University
Lucas Hearn, Researcher, Flinders University
Mike Lee, Professor in Evolutionary Biology (jointly appointed with South Australian Museum), Flinders University
Patricia S. Slattery, Postgraduate Student, Flinders University
New research provides insights into the evolution and ecology of Australian bees. The capricious masked bee employs female nest guards in a cooperative social structure. Meanwhile, fussy feeders abound.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
