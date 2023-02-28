Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Can the G20 Agree on Human Rights?

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at an East Asia Pacific Foreign Ministers meeting in Cambodia, August 5, 2022. © 2022 Andrew Harnik/AP Photo Foreign ministers of Group of Twenty (G20) countries are meeting in New Delhi on March 1-3. US-China tensions and Russia’s war in Ukraine loom large over the meetings, which will be attended by Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, China Foreign Minister Qin Gang, and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Given the highly charged backdrop, are agreements on any…


© Human Rights Watch -
