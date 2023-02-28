Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indian Government Moves to Remedy Its Violation of Children’s Privacy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children studies online using borrowed mobile phones in Mumbai, India, during school closures during the Covid-19 pandemic. October 16, 2020.  © 2020 Ashish Vaishnav/Sipa via AP Images This week, the Indian government announced a third-party security audit of Diksha, the educational app it owns and uses to provide online education to students in grades 1 to 12. The government also committed to better protect the data privacy of children and teachers using its app. The news comes after Human Rights Watch reported in January that the app had, for over a year, exposed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
