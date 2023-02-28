Tolerance.ca
Don’t Rush to Normalize Relations with Assad’s Syria

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, third right, meets with a delegation representing various Arab parliaments in Damascus, February 26, 2023. © 2023 Syrian Presidency via Telegram/AP Photo Since earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, claiming the lives of more than 5,900 people across Syria and exacerbating the country’s humanitarian crisis, several Arab countries have rushed to further normalize ties with the government of President Bashar al-Assad. And they are doing so without pressing for accountability for the crimes that the Syrian authorities have…


© Human Rights Watch -
