Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden ‘Asylum Ban’ Rule Would Send Thousands to Danger

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image An asylum seeker in Tijuana, Mexico, tries to use the new US Customs and Border Protection mobile app CBP One, January 18, 2023. © 2023 Sipa via AP Images US President Joe Biden has once again turned to ineffective and deadly deterrence policies at the United States’ southwest border, proposing a rule last week that rights groups have labeled an “asylum ban” due to its unconscionable narrowing of access to protection. The rule would take effect after a 30-day public comment period. Through its “presumption of asylum ineligibility for certain noncitizens,” Biden’s new…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ St David’s Day: how the sixth century monk inspired centuries of devoted followers and poets
~ 'Do the little things': why St David's advice is good for your mental health
~ Wolf restoration in Colorado shows how humans are rethinking their relationships with wild animals
~ Which state you live in matters for how well environmental laws protect your health
~ Why the pronouns used for God matter
~ 30 years later, Waco siege still resonates – especially among anti-government extremists
~ Mocking the police got an Ohio man arrested – and the Supreme Court ignored The Onion's plea to define the limits of parody
~ One easy way to fight antibiotic resistance? Good hand hygiene
~ DALL-E 2 and Midjourney can be a boon for industrial designers
~ Germany's new migration policy could take away vital talent from several African countries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter