Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

30 years later, Waco siege still resonates – especially among anti-government extremists

By Art Jipson, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Dayton
Paul J. Becker, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Dayton
Feb. 28, 2023, marks 30 years since the beginning of the Waco siege, the confrontation at a Texas compound that killed around 80 members of the Branch Davidian religious community and four federal agents.

Part of the siege’s legacy in popular culture is tied to sensational coverage that has presented the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
