Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Working women in South Africa proved their resilience during COVID - as a result they've enhanced their well-being

By Sydney Engelberg, Teaching Fellow, School of Public Health, Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Cecile Gerwel Proches, Associate Professor, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Cristy Leask, Lecturer, Graduate School of Business and Leadership, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Upasana Gitanjali Singh, Senior Lecturer, Information Systems and Technology, University of KwaZulu-Natal
One of the outcomes of the COVID pandemic is that people’s working lives have changed. Working at home and hybrid work have become prevalent, after constantly changing government rules and guidelines.

Globally, employees report many pandemic-related challenges – loss of employment, lack of career growth, loss of a sense of belonging with colleagues.

Our studyThe Conversation


Read complete article

