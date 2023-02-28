Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

God and politics in South Africa: the ruling ANC's winning strategy

By David Jeffery-Schwikkard, PhD Candidate (Theology and Religious Studies), King's College London
Religion shapes some of the most controversial decisions that governments need to make: access to abortion, same-sex marriage, the death penalty and the legal status of sex work. Indeed, it is likely that most voters across the world consider religion to be essential to their lives.

Yet research on religion and political parties remains surprisingly inexact.

Much of the research to date has been waylaid by the wrong question: is a political party fundamentally…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
