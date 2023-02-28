Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Shamima Begum case shows how little power courts have to check government national security decisions

By Devyani Prabhat, Professor of Law, University of Bristol
The Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC), a court that specialises in national security cases, has upheld the home secretary’s decision to cancel Shamima Begum’s citizenship. The 23-year-old was deprived of her citizenship in 2019, four years after leaving the UK aged 15 to join Islamic State in Syria.

The court found “credible suspicion” that Begum had been trafficked for the purpose of sexual exploitation, as her lawyers had argued.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
