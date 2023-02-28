Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trinidad and Tobago: Bring Home Nationals from Northeast Syria

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image  A Trinidadian boy, then 16, looks out a window in the Houry detention center in northeast Syria on June 18, 2019. He was one of eight family members brought to Syria by his stepfather in 2014. © 2019 Sam Tarling (Port of Spain, Trinidad) – Over 90 nationals of Trinidad and Tobago, including at least 56 children, are unlawfully detained in life-threatening conditions as Islamic State (ISIS) suspects and family members in northeast Syria, Human Rights Watch said today. The government of Trinidad and Tobago has taken almost no action to help them return, even as countries…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Reflections from the Iranian diaspora: Rage against the ‘Iran Lobby’
~ Beyond Jordan’s TikTok Ban
~ Undertones: Zimbabwe's cyberpunk cities fueled by China
~ Pill testing is coming to Queensland. Here's what can we learn from programs overseas
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Greens leader Adam Bandt on trying to force Labor's hand on reform
~ Bangladesh reassesses its Belt and Road Initiative strategy with China as the US offers a new alternative
~ Charity treason: The legal practice of persecuting Russians who donate to Ukraine
~ Egypt: Release Prison Population Figures
~ Your questions answered on the Voice to Parliament
~ What happens if the government goes against the advice of the Voice to Parliament?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter