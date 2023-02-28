Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Release Prison Population Figures

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Egyptian security forces stand guard outside one of the entrances of Tora prison, in Cairo, Egypt, August 2, 2015. © 2015 AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File (Beirut) – The Egyptian authorities should increase transparency by making essential figures about the country’s detainee population public, nine organizations said today. The figure should include how many people have been kept in custody in recent years under the nationwide crackdown on dissent. The Egyptian Interior Ministry’s Prison Authority last released periodic figures on prisoners in the 1990s. In recent years,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pill testing is coming to Queensland. Here's what can we learn from programs overseas
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Greens leader Adam Bandt on trying to force Labor's hand on reform
~ Bangladesh reassesses its Belt and Road Initiative strategy with China as the US offers a new alternative
~ Charity treason: The legal practice of persecuting Russians who donate to Ukraine
~ Your questions answered on the Voice to Parliament
~ What happens if the government goes against the advice of the Voice to Parliament?
~ Why El Niño doesn't mean certain drought
~ Genomics has helped identify a new strep A strain in Australia – and what has made it dangerous
~ Tax-free super for the super rich is a bad deal for the rest of us – and Morrison said it first
~ Why thousands of people who thought they were British could lose their citizenship
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter