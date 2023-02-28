Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Your questions answered on the Voice to Parliament

By Amanda Dunn, Politics + Society Editor
Carissa Lee, First Nations and Public Policy Editor, The Conversation
We asked readers what they would like to know about the Voice to Parliament. We’re asking our experts, and will post their responses here.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
