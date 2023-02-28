Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why thousands of people who thought they were British could lose their citizenship

By Alice Welsh, Research fellow, University of York
Confusion has arisen around the British government’s own understanding of its citizenship laws, following a judgment by the UK’s high court. In a ruling handed down on January 20 2023, in the case of Roehrig v Secretary of State for the Home Department, Mr Justice Eyre determined that the restrictive approach applied by the Home Office since 2000 to how the children of EU nationals automatically acquire…The Conversation


