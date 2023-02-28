Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: 3 On Trial for Religious Dialogue

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(Beirut) – Three members of a cultural society in Bahrain are scheduled to go to trial on February 28, 2023, for merely exercising their right to free expression and belief, Human Rights Watch said today. Bahraini authorities should immediately drop all charges against the men and halt inflammatory public comments condemning the society on religious grounds. The defendants, Jalal al-Qassab, Redha Rajab, and Mohamed Rajab, are members of Al-Tajdeed Society, a group that advocates open discussion and questioning about religion and Islamic jurisprudence. The Cyber Crime Directorate and Social Development…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Are Western sanctions on Iran making a difference?
~ Is there a way to pay content creators whose work is used to train AI? Yes, but it’s not foolproof
~ Lidia Thorpe’s Mardi Gras disruption is the latest in an ongoing debate about acceptable forms of protest at Pride
~ Emergency department crowding has gone beyond hallways onto ambulance ramps. Now there’s nowhere left to wait.
~ Why a temporary flood levy on higher earners would be the fairest way to help pay for Cyclone Gabrielle
~ Nigeria’s Elections Remain Risky for Many Citizens
~ Australia: Protect Data from Foreign Interference
~ Satire in Congo is No Laughing Matter
~ Myanmar Junta Extends Martial Law
~ Armenia: Rights experts commend laws to curb use of mercenaries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter