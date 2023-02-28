Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are Western sanctions on Iran making a difference?

By Amin Saikal, Adjunct professor, The University of Western Australia
Critics have said Australia should impose tougher sanctions on Iranian officials for the regime’s crackdown on protesters. But sanctions alone are not likely to work.The Conversation


