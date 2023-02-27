Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s Elections Remain Risky for Many Citizens

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Independent National Electoral Commission officials sort and count ballots at a polling station in Kano during Nigeria's presidential and general election, February 25, 2023.  © 2023 Kola Sulaimon/AFP via Getty Images Nigeria’s presidential and federal legislative elections, which took place over the past weekend, were a mix of experiences for voters. While many voted safely despite delays, some experienced logistical failures and problems with voting materials. More disturbingly, others that we spoke to, like Bina Jennifer Efidi, who lives in the battleground state…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Emergency department crowding has gone beyond hallways onto ambulance ramps. Now there’s nowhere left to wait.
~ Why a temporary flood levy on higher earners would be the fairest way to help pay for Cyclone Gabrielle
~ Australia: Protect Data from Foreign Interference
~ Satire in Congo is No Laughing Matter
~ Myanmar Junta Extends Martial Law
~ Armenia: Rights experts commend laws to curb use of mercenaries
~ Climate change is fuelling the rise of superbugs. What can we do to save ourselves?
~ Join the Counterforce: Thomas Pynchon's postmodern epic Gravity's Rainbow at 50
~ How to improve the migration system for the good of temporary migrants – and Australia
~ Cyclone Gabrielle hit NZ's main fruit-growing region hard -- now orchardists face critical climate choices
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter