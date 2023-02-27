Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar Junta Extends Martial Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police block a road leading to City Hall as protesters approach on February 13, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar.  © 2021 Hkun Lat/Getty Images On February 22, Myanmar’s junta announced martial law orders for three additional townships in Sagaing Region, after expanding martial law in 37 townships elsewhere in the country earlier this month. A total of 50 townships are now under martial law in Chin, Kachin, Karen, Karenni, and Mon States, as well as in Yangon and Mandalay Regions. The three townships in Myanmar’s northwest now fall under the executive and judicial jurisdiction…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
