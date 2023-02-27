Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Join the Counterforce: Thomas Pynchon's postmodern epic Gravity's Rainbow at 50

By Julian Murphet, Jury Professor of English and Language and Literature, University of Adelaide
Share this article
Short-circuiting the language of literary value, permanently wrongfooting the custodians of taste, Gravity’s Rainbow proposes a new way of thinking about what we treasure most.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Armenia: Rights experts commend laws to curb use of mercenaries
~ Climate change is fuelling the rise of superbugs. What can we do to save ourselves?
~ How to improve the migration system for the good of temporary migrants – and Australia
~ Cyclone Gabrielle hit NZ's main fruit-growing region hard -- now orchardists face critical climate choices
~ For some LGBTQ+ older people, events like World Pride can be isolating – we need to better understand how to support them
~ Threatened species recover in fenced safe havens. But their safety is only temporary
~ Considering going off antidepressants? Here's what to think about first
~ As uni goes back, here's how teachers and students can use ChatGPT to save time and improve learning
~ Could Joe Biden be the most consequential American president of our times?
~ Sri Lanka: Authorities must exercise restraint in use of force and facilitate the right to peaceful assembly
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter