Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For some LGBTQ+ older people, events like World Pride can be isolating – we need to better understand how to support them

By Mark Hughes, Professor of Social Work, Southern Cross University
Share this article
World Pride has come to Sydney, with the annual Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday having returned to its Oxford Street home for the first time in three years.

The 17-day festival is expected to host 500,000 participants over more than 300 events. It is an opportunity to celebrate all things queer, and a good time to take stock of the changes LGBTQ+ older people have experienced, and the challenges they continue to face.

LGBTQ+ people…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Armenia: Rights experts commend laws to curb use of mercenaries
~ Climate change is fuelling the rise of superbugs. What can we do to save ourselves?
~ Join the Counterforce: Thomas Pynchon's postmodern epic Gravity's Rainbow at 50
~ How to improve the migration system for the good of temporary migrants – and Australia
~ Cyclone Gabrielle hit NZ's main fruit-growing region hard -- now orchardists face critical climate choices
~ Threatened species recover in fenced safe havens. But their safety is only temporary
~ Considering going off antidepressants? Here's what to think about first
~ As uni goes back, here's how teachers and students can use ChatGPT to save time and improve learning
~ Could Joe Biden be the most consequential American president of our times?
~ Sri Lanka: Authorities must exercise restraint in use of force and facilitate the right to peaceful assembly
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter