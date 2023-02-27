As uni goes back, here's how teachers and students can use ChatGPT to save time and improve learning
By Danny Liu, Associate Professor in Academic Development and Leadership, University of Sydney
Adam Bridgeman, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Educational Innovation, University of Sydney
Benjamin Miller, Lecturer in English and Writing, University of Sydney
Some fear ChatGPT will increase student cheating. But education academics say it can also save time preparing lessons and create new opportunities for learning.
