Jimmy Carter: the American president whose commitment to Africa went beyond his term

By John J Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations, University of the Witwatersrand
The motivations for Carter’s interest in Africa are deeply personal. His record should remind all democrats, including those in Africa, to hold leaders accountable to high ethical standards.The Conversation


