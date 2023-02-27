Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

ChatGPT and cheating: 5 ways to change how students are graded

By Louis Volante, Professor of Education, Brock University
Christopher DeLuca, Associate Dean, School of Graduate Studies & Professor, Faculty of Education, Queen's University, Ontario
Don A. Klinger, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Te Wānanga Toi Tangata Division of Education; Professor of Measurement, Assessment and Evaluation, University of Waikato
Educators need to carefully consider ChatGPT and issues of academic integrity to move toward an assessment system that leverages AI tools.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
