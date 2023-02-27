Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are so many Irish films and filmmakers nominated for Oscars? An expert in Irish cinema explains

By Ruth Barton, Professor in Film Studies, Trinity College Dublin
The announcement of Irish film The Quiet Girl’s Oscar nomination for best international film led to understandable joy among its production team, as captured in a video shared on Twitter.

The cinema where they received the news erupted in screams, the audience hugging and throwing their arms up in the air. The camera keeps returning to The Quiet Girl’s young star, Catherine Clinch, before swinging around the room again.



Make no mistake, this was Ireland’s day. The country received 14 nominations. With nine of these, Martin McDonagh’s The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
