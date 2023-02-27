Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The next phase of the internet is coming: Here's what you need to know about Web3

By Adrian Ma, Assistant Professor, Journalism, Toronto Metropolitan University
Share this article
The rapid growth of cryptocurrencies and virtual non-fungible tokens have dominated news headlines in recent years. But not many may see how these modish applications connect together in a wider idea being touted by some as the next iteration of the internet — Web3.

There are many misconceptions surrounding this buzzy (and, frankly,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jimmy Carter: the American president whose commitment to Africa went beyond his term
~ Biologists discovered a new species of tiny owl on the forested island of Príncipe, and it's already under threat – Podcast
~ ChatGPT and cheating: 5 ways to change how students are graded
~ Why the promised fourth industrial revolution hasn't happened yet
~ Wegovy: what you need to know about this weight loss drug
~ What Denmark's dead hedgehogs tell us about their lives -- and how we can help them
~ Brianna Ghey: how vigils help LGBTQ+ communities grieve
~ Why are so many Irish films and filmmakers nominated for Oscars? An expert in Irish cinema explains
~ 'Uncomfortable heritage': how cities are repurposing former slaughterhouses
~ Kim Jong-un purges: why North Korea is such a dangerous place to be successful in politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter