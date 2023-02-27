Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Italy: Deaths at sea must spur action to ensure safe, legal routes to Europe

By Amnesty International
Responding to yesterday’s tragic shipwreck off the coast of Steccato di Cutro, in which at least 62 migrants, including children, lost their lives, Eve Geddie, Amnesty International’s Europe Director of Advocacy, said: “The grief and horror felt by all of us over these tragic deaths must be channelled into action by European governments, who must […] The post Italy: Deaths at sea must spur action to ensure safe, legal routes to Europe appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
