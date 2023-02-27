Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala: Review Decision to Bar Presidential Candidates

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supporters of the Liberation of the People (MLP) political party protest that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal denied the candidacy of their vice president hopeful Jordan Rodas in Guatemala City, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The sign reads in Spanish "We demand transparent elections." The Electoral Tribunal has barred two candidates from running for president in the elections set for June 2023. © (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) (Washington, DC) - Guatemala’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal decision to bar candidates from running in the 2023 presidential elections on dubious grounds…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
