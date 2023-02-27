Tolerance.ca
Swimming pools v wild swimming – a germs expert on which is worse

By Primrose Freestone, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Microbiology, University of Leicester
Wild swimming has grown massively in popularity in recent times. Not only is swimming outdoors a pleasant way to enjoy the sunshine, fresh air and green leafy surroundings, it can also help to relieve stress and elevate our endorphins. This creates a sense of wellbeing as well as burning calories and exercising muscles.

